AEW Star Closing In On Future As A Lawyer

Outside of the ring, wrestlers hold all sorts of jobs, from political office to, in the case of Britt Baker, being a dentist. Now, AEW’s Beast Mortos is ready to step out of the ring and into the court room as he is close to becoming a lawyer. On X, Mortos shared that he is nearing the end of his studies and is eager to take on cases.

officially in a few months I will be a lawyer,If you don't want to pay your ex-wife a divorce settlement, call me. I'm still learning to speak, but I can help you, rawwwwwwwrrrrrrr. ? pic.twitter.com/VaDJHfeWuc — the beast mortos (@BeastMortos) June 14, 2025

Mortos, previously known as Black Taurus, debuted for AEW in December 2023 and would debut for Ring of Honor that same month. A member of La Facción Ingobernable, Mortos has had several matches as part of both promotions. Mortos was part of the 2024 Continental Classic but finished with 0 points as part of the Blue League.

With a future in law coming, Mortos’ efforts demonstrate the value of a wrestler having an alternative source of income outside of the ring. While Mortos hopes to have many more years in the ring ahead of him, the minotauresque wrestler could be practicing in a court room near you one day soon.