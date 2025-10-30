Blood and Guts Match Announced for November 12 AEW Dynamite

A Blood and Guts match pitting The Death Riders against a team of Kyle O’Reilly, Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe, and Roderick Strong will take place on the November 12, 2025, episode of AEW Dynamite. The announcement came during the October 29, 2025, broadcast of AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max.

The match was proposed by Orange Cassidy following a wild brawl between The Death Riders and O’Reilly, Allin, Briscoe, and Strong. Cassidy’s suggestion was met with a roar of approval from the crowd.

“A Blood & Guts match as the solution,” Cassidy stated, seemingly unfazed by the violent implications of the stipulation.

The team consisting of Kyle O’Reilly, Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe, and Roderick Strong has been referred to as The Conglomeration in promotional materials. The history between these two factions has been escalating for weeks, leading to the chaotic confrontation on Dynamite that prompted Cassidy’s proposal. The match on November 12 promises to be a brutal culmination of their animosity.

Blood and Guts matches feature two rings enclosed by a large steel cage, with the only way to win being by submission or surrender. With the bad blood already boiling between these two teams, the November 12 edition of Dynamite is set to be a can’t-miss event.