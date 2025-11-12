AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts Features Historic First Women’s Cage Match Tonight

AEW Dynamite presents a special 2.5-hour Blood & Guts episode tonight from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, featuring the first-ever women’s Blood & Guts match alongside the traditional men’s cage war.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ypc8_lLaLKU

The men’s Blood & Guts match pits The Death Riders against The Conglomeration in a brutal team war:

• Death Riders: Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia

• The Conglomeration: Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe

History will be made in the inaugural women’s Blood & Guts match:

• Team Moné: Mercedes Moné, Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir, Thekla, Skye Blue, Julia Hart

• Team Statlander: Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Jamie Hayter, Mina Shirakawa, Harley Cameron

Mercedes Moné enters the historic match fresh off claiming the #1 spot on the 2025 PWI Women’s 250 rankings. Team Moné holds the man advantage after last week’s Collision victory.

The special episode also features AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page versus Powerhouse Hobbs in a Falls Count Anywhere match, stemming from last week’s vicious table spot.

AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts airs at 8 PM EST on TBS, with streaming available on HBO Max.