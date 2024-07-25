AEW Blood & Guts Report: Original Plans, Kamille’s Debut

This week’s AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts event was a successful night for Tony Khan’s promotion, even if things reportedly didn’t go as first planned. The July 24, edition of Dynamite marked the fourth-annual Blood & Guts match which saw Team AEW defeat The Elite in the violent double-cage structure.

This year’s Blood & Guts Dynamite took place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, a city AEW has hosted several events in since launching in 2019. This week’s show outsold AEW’s last trip to Dynamite, Fightful Select reports.

Original Plans

The Blood & Guts match saw Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, The Acclaimed and Darby Allin represent AEW but that was not the original plan. Eddie Kingston was reportedly supposed to factor into the storyline between AEW and The Elite. Unfortunately, Kingston suffered an ACL injury in May 2024 which will reportedly keep him out for a year.

Kamille’s Debut

AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts saw Britt Baker win her first match since returning to AEW TV by defeating fellow ex-Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida. Baker’s victory was short-lived however, as she was confronted by Mercedes Mone and blindsided by the debuting Kamille.

Kamille’s debut had been kept very quiet, the report adds, but she has been under contract and being paid since February of this year. Kamille was reportedly backstage at an AEW Dynamite back in January and graphics and materials for her debut have reportedly been ready for some time.