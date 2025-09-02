AEW Breaks A Long-Held Tradition

All Elite Wrestling is breaking one of its long-held traditions this November. For the first time, the Thanksgiving eve episode of AEW Dynamite will not be held in the Chicago area. The company has announced that the special holiday episode will instead take place in Nashville, Tennessee.

This marks a notable change for the promotion. With the exception of the pandemic year of 2020, the Chicago area has been the traditional home for the pre-Thanksgiving edition of Dynamite every year since the company was founded in 2019. The show has become a staple for wrestling fans in the “Windy City.”

The Wednesday, November 26 episode of Dynamite will now emanate from The Pinnacle in Nashville. In addition to the live Dynamite broadcast, AEW will also be taping a special Thanksgiving edition of AEW Collision on the same night. Broadcast plans for that episode of Collision have not yet been announced.

The Pinnacle is a newly opened venue in Nashville that has primarily hosted concerts since its opening in February 2025. The state-of-the-art destination features a 4,500-capacity space. The promotional graphic for the event features Women’s World Champion Toni Storm, Men’s World Champion Hangman Page, Tag Team Champions Bandido & Brody King, and Kris Statlander.

Tickets for the Nashville show are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Monday, September 8, with a presale beginning on September 5. In a related announcement, AEW also confirmed that the go-home edition of Dynamite before the Full Gear pay-per-view will take place on Wednesday, November 19, from the Agganis Arena in Boston.

The Dynamite and Collision broadcasts from Nashville will feature the fallout from the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, which is being held in New Jersey on Saturday, November 22. Ticket information can be found on AEW’s official website.