AEW Breaks Tradition, Brings All Out to Toronto for First Time

All Elite Wrestling has announced a major shift in its pay-per-view calendar, with its flagship event All Out set to take place at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on September 20, 2025. The announcement, made today by AEW, marks the first time the prestigious event will be held outside of the Chicago area since its inception.

“Scotiabank Arena in Toronto will host AEW All Out September 20,” the official press release states, with tickets going on sale Monday, June 2 at 10 AM ET via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.ca.

This move to Toronto continues AEW’s growing relationship with the Canadian market, following successful previous events including Forbidden Door at the same venue. Fans interested in exclusive presale opportunities can register at allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.

The decision to relocate All Out comes as AEW continues to expand its international presence, having previously moved its All In event to London’s Wembley Stadium and All In: Texas at Globe Life Field in July 2025. The Canadian expansion represents another strategic move as AEW continues to strengthen its global footprint.