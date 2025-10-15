AEW Cancelled Plans For A Performance Center This Year (Report)

AEW cancelled plans for a training center.

Since the inception of AEW in 2019, People have been discussing how the company needs a training facility for its talents and what a Performance Center for them would look like.

At one point, there were talks of CM Punk’s trainer Ace Steel leading the facility, before both of them abruptly left the company after the infamous backstage incident with Jack Perry.

The discussions about a potential training facility picked up once again this week and Fightful Select provided an update on it, revealing that the officials actually cancelled similar plans this year once again.

The site revealed that the company does have a building with a ring that talent can access but there had also been talks of a bigger facility earlier this year. The discussion was centered around establishing a hub in Asheville, North Carolina.

Both Adam Copeland and FTR reside in the area and would have helped train the talent if the plans had moved forward. It’s also why Steven Borden; the son of Sting was going to Asheville for his wrestling training.

The promotion ultimately decided not to move forward with these plans with rumors suggesting that the expected cost associated with a full-fledged facility led to this decision.