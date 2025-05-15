AEW Collision Beach Break Spoilers from Chicago

The following are spoilers for this Saturday’s AEW Collision Beach Break, taped Wednesday in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, following Dynamite.

Kyle Fletcher defeated AR Fox

Competitive 12-minute match including commercial break. Solid action that could have benefited from more time. This was taped prior to Dynamite.

Steve “Mongo” McMichael tribute with Ric Flair

Tony Schiavone hosted a tribute honoring McMichael with Mongo’s widow Misty and former Four Horseman Dean Malenko. Flair appeared and spoke solemnly, stating “Chicago is one of the greatest wrestling towns” and “Steve McMichael is more man than any man I’ve ever known.”

Megan Bayne (w/ Penelope Ford) defeated Anna Jay (w/ Harley Cameron)

Bayne won with Fate’s Descent after Ford exposed a turnbuckle. Ford and Cameron brawled to the back, Jay hit the exposed turnbuckle, and Bayne executed a power bomb before the finishing move.

Nigel McGuinness accepted FTR’s challenge

McGuinness officially accepted the challenge for himself and Daniel Garcia vs. FTR at Double or Nothing.

Brody King, Tomohiro Ishii & Bandido defeated RPG Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent) & Lance Archer

Action-packed match ending with Brody pinning Rocky after a cannonball. Post-match heel attack was stopped by The Outrunners.

“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Blake Christian (w/ Lee Johnson)

Strong showing from both competitors. After the match, Bailey challenged Okada, who appeared in a suit saying “Bailey. I prove it. BITCH!” before Dralistico and Rush attacked Bailey from behind.

Big Bill & Bryan Keith defeated Gates of Agony in a street fight

Wild brawl featuring barbwire bat, chain bat, boards, tables, pool cue, metal sign, conduit, and garbage can. Bill pinned Kaun after using bricks from a backpack. Crowd chanted “MEAT!!”

Sons of Texas earned AEW World Tag Team title match

Sammy Guevara & Dustin Rhodes defeated CRU (Lio Rush & Action Andretti) with Guevara pinning Andretti after a Go To Sleep. Victory earns them a title match against The Hurt Syndicate at Double or Nothing.

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Wheeler Yuta

Hobbs won with a powerslam and spinebuster. Post-match, Marina Shafir attacked Hobbs until Willow Nightingale made the save. When Yuta threatened Willow, Kris Statlander watched without intervening, leading to confrontation from Willow.

Credit: F4WOnline