Black Adam, AEW Collision
Image credit: AEW, DC Studios
HomeNewsAEW
AEW

AEW Collision Ends Early As Black Adam Replaces Main Event

by Thomas Lowson

AEW Collision’s May 17 episode was a night full of epic moments and an emotional tribute, but things took a bizarre turn towards the end. At 9:30 pm, the show ended abruptly before the main event, and cut to an airing of Black Adam instead.

Fans were left puzzled as the advertised match between ROH Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara vs. The CRU wasn’t broadcast. The match was made during AEW Dynamite and was intended to set up a title shot against the Hurt Syndicate at Double or Nothing.

Although fans in attendance witnessed the ROH Tag Team Champions in action, viewers at home were left hanging. The sudden cut prompted widespread confusion and frustration on social media, and Tony Khan would later explain the situation on X.

There is some irony to WWE’s Final Boss taking over the airwaves and forcing AEW programming off of TV. Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara would get the win and the ROH Tag Team Champions will challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Titles at Double or Nothing.

John Cena On Potential Crossover Between Peacemaker And The Rock’s Black Adam
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News