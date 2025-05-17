AEW Collision Ends Early As Black Adam Replaces Main Event

AEW Collision’s May 17 episode was a night full of epic moments and an emotional tribute, but things took a bizarre turn towards the end. At 9:30 pm, the show ended abruptly before the main event, and cut to an airing of Black Adam instead.

Fans were left puzzled as the advertised match between ROH Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara vs. The CRU wasn’t broadcast. The match was made during AEW Dynamite and was intended to set up a title shot against the Hurt Syndicate at Double or Nothing.

Although fans in attendance witnessed the ROH Tag Team Champions in action, viewers at home were left hanging. The sudden cut prompted widespread confusion and frustration on social media, and Tony Khan would later explain the situation on X.

We’re having technical problems with our studio transmission of Saturday #AEWCollision tonight!



I’m sorry for the inconvenience to all of you great fans!



We’ll have the complete show up on @StreamOnMax +

in its entirety on @TNTdrama West

8pm PT/9pm MT/10pm CT/11pm ET

tonight! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 18, 2025

There is some irony to WWE’s Final Boss taking over the airwaves and forcing AEW programming off of TV. Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara would get the win and the ROH Tag Team Champions will challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Titles at Double or Nothing.