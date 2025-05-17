AEW Collision Honors Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael with Emotional Tribute

The May 17, 2025, episode of AEW Collision was an emotional evening as fans an wrestlers alike paid tribute to Steve “Mongo” McMichael. Tony Schiavone hosted the segment which began with Mongo’s wife, Misty, delivering a heartfelt speech about her late husband. She called Mongo “the most special person in my life” and spoke about his influence in both wrestling and football.

Dean Malenko, an ally of Mongo in the Four Horsemen took the stage while Schiavone reflected on Mongo’s achievements in football and his transition into wrestling. Schiavone also highlighted that May is ALS Awareness Month, making the month extra special for McMichael.

Tonight, we pay tribute to pro wrestler + Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Steve “Mongo” McMichael, alongside his wife Misty, @RicFlairNatrBoy, @TonySchiavone24 and Dean Malenko. pic.twitter.com/0djcI6SkvI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 18, 2025

Ric Flair then made an appearance, embracing everyone on stage. After praising Chicago as one of the best wrestling cities, Flair spoke about Mongo. Flair calle dhis late friend “the toughest man I have ever known” and recalled supporting him during his battle with ALS. Flair also praised Misty for being Mongo’s nurse and expressed his gratitude to AEW and Tony Khan for giving everyone the opportunity to honor Mongo’s legacy.

The crowd erupted in chants for Mongo as Flair spoke about Mongo’s spirit and Misty’s unwavering support. While he is no longer with us, Steve “Mongo” McMichael’s legacy continues to resonate with fans

