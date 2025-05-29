AEW Collision Results (Taped May 28, 2025 in El Paso)

Saturday’s AEW Collision, which was pre-taped Wednesday night following Dynamite at the El Paso County Coliseum, featured several key developments heading into next week’s Fyter Fest event:

Claudio Castagnoli secured his spot in the AEW International Championship four-way match by defeating Komander, while Mascara Dorada also earned his place in the same contest with a victory over Hechicero.

In championship action, AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada successfully defended his title against Anthony Bowens in what was billed as a title eliminator match.

The show featured a notable interview segment where Tony Schiavone spoke with FTR and Stokely Hathaway, only to be interrupted by CMLL wrestlers Atlantis Jr. and Templario. The confrontation ended with the Mexican luchadores standing tall after a brief altercation.

Tensions between Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland escalated into a backstage brawl that required officials to separate the two competitors.

In women’s division action, Mina Shirakawa defeated Skye Blue, but the victory was overshadowed when Julia Hart launched a post-match attack on Shirakawa. Toni Storm ultimately made the save to help her ally.

Other results included the Don Callis Family trio of Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero, and Konosuke Takeshita defeating the team of Tomohiro Ishii, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly.

Gates of Agony dominated two local competitors, while the Latino World Order’s Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos overcame AR Fox and Top Flight in trios action.