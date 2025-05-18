AEW’s Darby Allin Reaches Top of Mount Everest

AEW wrestler Darby Allin has succeeded in climbing Mount Everest, the latest high-risk daredevil act by the former TNT Champion. An Everest-sanctioned website dedicated to tracking the route and journey of climbers confirmed that Allin’s team completed the climb at 8:50 am local time on May 18, 2025.

Allin was the only member of his team to be climbing Everest for the very first time. He was joined by Ang Dorjee Sherpa of USA/Nepal, who was on their 24th summit, Pasang Bhote, who was on their 14th summit, Tashi Thundu Sherpa who finished their 12th summit and Pemba Sherpa who completed the climb for the second time.

The team savored their moment on top of the world before starting their return back to Camp 4. From their, the team will descend to the various bases on the Mountain before reaching the ground.

Once again, Allin has pushed himself to the limit and now has an accolade only a small proportion of mankind will ever know. It remains to be seen when he will return to AEW programming.