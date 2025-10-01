AEW Wrestlers Team With Justice League in New DC Comics Event

All Elite Wrestling & DC Comics are stepping into the ring together once again, this time for the biggest crossover yet. In a new two-issue comic book event, the AEW roster and the Justice League will unite. Those attending New York Comic Con will get to enjoy an exclusive preview of the series.

From AEW:

“In this epic tale, AEW’s finest — including Mercedes Moné, Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, “Hangman” Adam Page, “Timeless” Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Orange Cassidy, and Kenny Omega — team up with legendary DC Super Heroes including Aquaman, Batman, Nightwing, Green Lanterns Guy Gardner and John Stewart, Hawkgirl, Zatanna, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn. Together, they must recover the Big Galactic Belt and prevent a cosmic catastrophe.”

Issues will be available from comic book stores, ShopAEW.com, and select AEW live events in 2026. In addition to this series, DC and AEW will also co-promote DC K.O., a new DC Comics event that will hit shelves in October 2025. DC will also serve as the sponsor for AEW Full Gear 2025 in Newark, New Jersey.

This crossover isn’t the first time that the AEW and DC Comics have teamed up. In 2024, several issues of DC Comics featured short stories giving the background behind some of the All-Elite roster. These stories were later re-released as a collected ‘AEW Origins’ book.

Pro-wrestlers have often been described as akin to comic-book characters, and never has this comparison felt more apt. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on AEW which continues to make waves in entertainment outside of the ring.