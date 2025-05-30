AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 Early PPV Estimate Revealed

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, early estimates for AEW Double or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view buys are reportedly in the range of 122,000 to 130,000. The event featured several marquee matchups on Sunday, May 25, 2025, from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The card was headlined by “Hangman” Adam Page defeating Will Ospreay in the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament final to earn an AEW World Championship shot at All In: Texas. It also saw Mercedes Moné win the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament over Jamie Hayter, a chaotic 12-person Anarchy in the Arena match, and Toni Storm defending her AEW Women’s World Championship.

These initial buyrate figures place Double or Nothing 2025 in a range consistent with several of AEW’s past pay-per-view performances. While not reaching the heights of their biggest stadium shows such as All In, a number within this estimate would generally be considered a solid result for the promotion.

As noted, these are early estimates, and more definitive numbers may change over time. The figures include buys from various platforms, including Bleacher Report in the US and TrillerTV internationally.