AEW Dynamite Celebrates 6th Anniversary with 2.5-Hour Special

All Elite Wrestling marks a major milestone this Wednesday, October 1, as AEW Dynamite celebrates its sixth anniversary with an extended 2.5-hour special event live from the Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida.

The anniversary show, airing at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT on TBS and HBO Max, features a loaded card headlined by a Trios Match pitting AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Samoa Joe against Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, and Claudio Castagnoli.

Also scheduled for the evening:

TNT Championship : Kyle Fletcher defends against Orange Cassidy

: Kyle Fletcher defends against Orange Cassidy Mixed Tornado Tag Match : Darby Allin and Kris Statlander vs. Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir

: Darby Allin and Kris Statlander vs. Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir Trios Match: Josh Alexander and Young Bucks take on AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Brodido

The special broadcast also promises the Hollywood, Florida return of “Timeless” Toni Storm, plus the highly anticipated return of Jurassic Express.

Since its debut in October 2019, AEW Dynamite has established itself as a major force in professional wrestling, and this anniversary celebration looks to deliver one of the biggest episodes in the show’s history.

Tune in Wednesday night for what promises to be a memorable celebration.