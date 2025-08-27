AEW Dynamite: Philly’s 2300 Arena Hosts Forbidden Door Fallout (8/27)

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite launches a two-week residency at the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, the historic former ECW Arena and a landmark in wrestling history. This marks the start of seven AEW and ROH events that will unfold at this venue through September 11, blending AEW’s modern storytelling with the city’s storied wrestling legacy and setting the stage for major fallout after Forbidden Door.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT

TONIGHT! Wed, 8/27@JonMoxley vs Daniel Garcia



After Mox injured Will Ospreay Sunday following the Lights Out Steel Cage Match, former TNT Champion Daniel Garcia will step up to fight former 4-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/iQQW2UpNhD — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 27, 2025

Confirmed Matches and Segments:

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

Women’s Tag Team Match: Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Haley Cameron & Kris Statlander

Additional segments and appearances expected, building on the results and surprises from Forbidden Door

AEW’s Philadelphia residency begins with high-stakes action and fresh rivalries, spotlighting both established stars and the next wave of contenders. Eyes are on how AEW will make the most of the iconic 2300 Arena as the run continues in coming weeks.

Looking Ahead:

The next AEW pay-per-view is AEW All Out, taking place on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

WWE is counter-programming All Out 2025 by running a main roster Premium Live Event called Wrestlepalooza on the same night. It will be the first WWE PLE on the new ESPN app. It also first time a WWE main roster PLE will directly compete, head-to-head, with an AEW pay-per-view, escalating their rivalry beyond previous NXT events and aiming to split the wrestling audience between Indianapolis (WWE) and Toronto (AEW).