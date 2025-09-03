AEW Dynamite Preview (9/3): TBS Title Match, Taz Honored

AEW’s residency at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena continues tonight with AEW Dynamite live on TBS and HBO Max in the US and on AEW Plus internationally.

Confirmed Matches & Segments

TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Alex Windsor

All-Star 8-Man Tag: ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, Kenny Omega & JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey) vs. Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander & The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)

Taz to be honored: Special segment for Taz and the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame

Road to AEW All Out 2025

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite continues the road to the promotion’s next pay-per-view event, AEW All Out 2025 on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This marks the first time All Out will be held outside the Chicago area and the United States. As of this writing, the only confirmed bout for that card is Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler).