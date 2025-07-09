AEW Dynamite Preview: Final Stop Before All In Texas

AEW Dynamite airs live tonight at 8:00 PM ET on TBS and Max from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. This is the go-home show for AEW All In: Texas, which takes place this Saturday, July 12th.

Confirmed Matches

All-Star 8-Man Tag Team Match features Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and The Young Bucks taking on Hangman Adam Page, Will Ospreay, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs. This match brings together several ongoing storylines, with Page getting another chance to get his hands on Moxley ahead of their AEW World Championship match at All In: Texas.

Samoa Joe vs. Wheeler Yuta continues the feud between The Opps and the Death Riders. This singles match promises intense action as these factions continue their rivalry heading into the weekend.

4-Way Match for Casino Gauntlet Position will determine who gets the No. 2 spot in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas. The competitors are Megan Bayne, Tay Melo, Queen Aminata, and Thekla, with the winner earning a significant advantage in Saturday’s gauntlet match.

Key Segments

Final Face-to-Face Between Champions brings together AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm and TBS Champion Mercedes Moné. This confrontation sets the stage for their highly anticipated championship match at All In: Texas, with tensions expected to reach a boiling point between these two champions.

“Talky Talk” Between Mark Briscoe and MJF promises to be explosive, as both wrestlers are known for their unfiltered mic work. This segment will further build their storyline heading into All In: Texas weekend.

Tonight’s Dynamite serves as the final opportunity to build momentum and storylines before Saturday’s All In: Texas pay-per-view event, making it a must-watch episode for AEW fans.