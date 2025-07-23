AEW Dynamite Preview – July 23, 2025

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite promises continued fallout from All In Texas 2025, with the show focusing on non-title matches based on current advertising. Expect potential interference and faction warfare as the show is presented by Discovery’s Shark Week, adding a unique flavor to the evening’s proceedings.

Confirmed Matches:

Hangman Adam Page vs. Wheeler Yuta – This continues Page’s violent redemption arc and his ongoing war with Jon Moxley’s Death Riders

AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Billie Starkz (with Athena)

Key Storylines:

Hangman Page’s Redemption Tour: After publicly exorcising his demons at All In Texas, Page is now on a violent redemption tour, channeling years of guilt and rage into a terrifying new purpose. His war with the Death Riders continues, with Wheeler Yuta becoming the latest target.

Athena’s “Shark Week” Strategy: Athena will be circling the ring like a shark during Storm vs. Starkz, holding AEW’s equivalent of a Money in the Bank contract and threatening to cash in her future world title match. Storm turned this into a title eliminator match, meaning if Starkz wins, she’ll earn a future world title shot.

Build to Forbidden Door: This is the second episode of Dynamite during the six-week build to Forbidden Door, which takes place on August 24.

The show promises to deliver intense action as storylines continue building toward the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view, with both world champions featured in significant matches tonight.

Catch AEW Dynamite tonight streaming live on TBS and HBO Max.