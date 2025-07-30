AEW Dynamite Preview: Moxley vs Hangman World Title Rematch Headlines Final Chicago Show

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite takes place from Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom and streams live on TBS and HBO Max.

Matches & Segments

AEW World Championship – Jon Moxley challenges “Hangman” Adam Page in a rematch from All In Texas, but this time with everyone banned from ringside. This stipulation specifically targets the Death Riders, who have been interfering in matches recently.

World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinal – The Young Bucks face The Outrunners. The Bucks are looking to bounce back after losing their EVP titles at All In Texas, while The Outrunners gained momentum with their recent 8-man tag team victory on Collision.

Women’s Tag Team Action – AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm teams with Alex Windsor against ROH Women’s World Champion Athena and Billie Starkz. This continues the heated rivalry between Storm and Athena following their recent confrontations.

MJF Gets Live Mic Time – The former AEW World Champion will address his recent exile from the Hurt Syndicate. MJF is currently juggling multiple feuds and just won the Men’s Casino Gauntlet.