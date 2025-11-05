AEW Dynamite Preview: Blood & Guts Advantage Matches, Big Women’s Tag

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite takes place from the Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas. The episode will feature several big matches focused on determining the “Blood & Guts” advantage for both the men’s and women’s teams, including key singles bouts and an anticipated tag team tournament clash.
https://x.com/AEW/status/1986063452658634910
Matches and Appearances
-
“Hangman” Adam Page, HOOK, & Eddie Kingston vs. The Opps (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, & Powerhouse Hobbs) in six-man tag team action.
-
Blood & Guts Advantage Battles:
-
Men’s series: Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia. If tied, Roderick Strong vs. Jon Moxley will be the tiebreaker held on Collision.
-
Women’s series: Megan Bayne vs. Queen Aminata. Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue will take place on Collision. If tied, Harley Cameron vs. Thekla will take place later on Collision.
-
-
AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarter Final: Mercedes Moné & Athena vs. Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron.
-
Plus, Jon Moxley is advertised to appear.
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will be pivotal in shaping next week’s Blood & Guts lineup. Stay tuned to SEScoops for all the latest AEW news.