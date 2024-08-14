AEW Dynamite Preview(8/14): Two Title Matches and More

Tonight’s All Elite Wrestling Dynamite episode will take place at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. It will be the last Dynamite in the United States before the company heads overseas on the road to All In on August 25.

AEW Dynamite Tonight

Here is what has been announced to occur on tonight’s show

Jay Lethal vs. Adam Page

Three-Way Match for the Number One Spot In Casino Gauntlet At All In: Roderick Strong vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta

AEW TBS Championship Match: (C) Mercedes Moné vs. Hikaru Shida

AEW World Tag Team Championship: (C) The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed

Plus, Dynamite will also feature:

Hook to appear

A Flim By Mariah May segment

Kazuchika Okada & Claudio Castagnoli Face to Face

The Acclaimed Finally Get Their Title Opportunity

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) are set to challenge The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) for the tag titles. The fan-favorite duo earned the opportunity after defeating the champions in an eliminator match on the June 19 episode of AEW Dynamite. After nearly two months of building to their rematch, both teams will try to settle their differences and end the episode with the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

(AEW)

Mercedes Moné Puts Title On The Line Ahead of All In

In preparation for her match against Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, at All In, Moné puts her title on the line against Shida. The matchup will be the “CEO” fifth time defending the AEW TBS Championship since winning it at Double or Nothing on May 26.

(AEW)

Swerve Strickland Faces Wheeler Yuta In Non-Title Match

Elsewhere in the episode, Strickland takes on Yuta in a non-title match to get ready for his title defense at All In. Bryan Danielson will be in the corner of his Blackpool Combat Club ally and get a preview of what to expect from the champion at the upcoming pay-per-view.

(AEW)

Number One Spot In Casino Gauntlet Will Be Determined

Another important match on tonight’s episode is the three-way match to determine who will have the number one spot in the Casino Gauntlet. Strong, Cassidy, and O’Reilly will push each other to their limit to gain an advantage in the featured All In match.

What Happened On Last Week’s AEW Dynamite Episode

Before tonight’s episode, here is a recap of what happened last week.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for our continued coverage of Dynamite and the upcoming AEW All In 2024 PPV on Sunday, August 25.