AEW Dynamite Results & Fallout – April 30, 2025

Steel Cage World-Title Match Headlines Beach Break

Moments after the Death Riders ambushed reigning Trios Champions The Opps, Samoa Joe strode onto the stage and challenged AEW World Champion Jon Moxley to defend the title inside a steel cage at Beach Break on May 14 in Chicago. Moxley—still seething from the post-match brawl—accepted immediately. The bout will be the first singles meeting between the two since Moxley captured the championship.

Owen Hart Cup Finals Finalized for Double or Nothing

Both tournament brackets reached their conclusions tonight, completing the card for the annual Owen Hart Cup Finals at Double or Nothing on May 25:

Men’s Final – “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Will Ospreay

Page punched his ticket by defeating Kyle Fletcher with the Buckshot Lariat, setting up a first-ever singles showdown with Ospreay.

Women’s Final – Mercedes Moné vs. Jamie Hayter

Although the bracket wrapped last week, Mercedes Moné’s post-match confrontation with Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and Hayter’s surprise assault on Moné reignited hostilities. Commentary confirmed the winner will earn a future championship opportunity.

Women’s Division Turmoil

Toni Storm survived a stiff non-title test from Japan’s Miyu Yamashita, but her celebration was cut short when Mercedes Moné confronted her in the aisle. Before Moné could issue a formal challenge, Jamie Hayter blindsided the CEO, turning the title picture into a three-way collision course. Storm now faces Hayter’s ally Lady Frost in an eliminator match this Saturday on Collision—a bout AEW officials note could vault Frost into title contention.

AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm comes face to face with both of her possible challengers at #AEWAllInTexas, Mercedes Moné and Jamie Hayter!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & MAX@MercedesVarnado | @jmehytr pic.twitter.com/n7nnsBdOY1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 1, 2025

The Hurt Syndicate’s Ultimatum to MJF

In a tense backstage segment, Bobby Lashley informed MJF that his long-teased entry into The Hurt Syndicate hinges on a “trial by fire” next week. MJF must “prove himself in blood” on the May 7 Dynamite; failure means the invitation is off the table. The opponent—and stipulation—will be revealed live.

Other Key Results & Angles

All-Star Eight-Man Tag: Kazuchika Okada and the Young Bucks joined Ricochet to defeat Kenny Omega, Leon Slater, Mike Bailey and Mark Briscoe. Okada stole the pin on Briscoe, then locked eyes with Omega—a clear signal that their rivalry is far from over.

ROH World Television Championship: Nick Wayne retained against Jay Lethal after a hard-fought House Call, marking his first successful defense since capturing the belt.

The Opps vs. Titus/Comoroto/Hawkins: The champions rolled, but were attacked post-match by the Death Riders, escalating the factions’ bad blood.

Newly Announced Matches

AEW Collision – Saturday, May 3

Toni Storm (non-title) vs. Lady Frost – Women’s World Title Eliminator

Brody King vs. Josh Alexander – First-time ever singles encounter

AEW Dynamite – Wednesday, May 7

MJF’s Hurt Syndicate “trial by fire” (opponent TBA)

Beach Break – Tuesday, May 14

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Samoa Joe – AEW World Championship, Steel Cage

Double or Nothing – Sunday, May 25

Owen Hart Cup Men’s Final: “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Will Ospreay

Owen Hart Cup Women’s Final: Mercedes Moné vs. Jamie Hayter

Women’s World Title Match – Date and challenger to be determined following the Owen Hart Final and Toni Storm’s eliminator bouts

Looking Ahead

With the World Title now locked inside a cage and both Owen Hart Cup finals set in stone, AEW’s route to Double or Nothing suddenly looks crystal clear—but hardly calm. Next week will reveal whether MJF can survive the Hurt Syndicate’s gauntlet and whether Toni Storm can navigate a division coming at her from two directions. One thing is certain after tonight’s fireworks in Norfolk: May is going to be a brutal, unmissable month on the road to Las Vegas.????????????????