AEW Dynamite September To Remember Preview: Go-Home Show Before All Out: Toronto

by Michael Reichlin

All Elite Wrestling kicks off AEW All Out: Toronto week with a bang: an AEW Dynamite: September to Remember special live from London, Ontario. With ten matches and segments esday’s Dynamite gives fans a lot to look forward to.

Scheduled Matches & Segments:

  • No Holds Barred: Thekla vs. Queen Aminata. AEW President Tony Khan has sanctioned this grudge match with no rules.
  • Riho vs. Robyn Renegade
  • Bobby Lashley vs. Toa Liona
  • Timeless Toni Storm Feature
  • Jon Moxley vs. Roderick Strong
  • FTR Face-To-Face with Adam Copeland & Christian Cage
  • All Out Unified Title Match Qualifier: The Beast Mortos vs. Mascara Dorada
  • All Out Tag Title Match Qualifier: Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) vs. Josh Alexander & Hechicero
  • All Out Tag Title Match Qualifier: Luchasaurus & Kip Sabian vs. JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight)
  • All Out Tag Title Match Qualifier: Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. Gunn Club (Juice Robinson & Austin Gunn)

Tune in live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

