AEW Full Gear 2025 Heads to Newark, NJ on November 22

All Elite Wrestling announced today that Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey will host AEW Full Gear on Saturday, November 22, 2025. The event will air live worldwide on pay-per-view, marking the third time the venue has hosted this marquee event.

Tickets for AEW Full Gear go on sale Monday, August 25 at 10 AM ET via Ticketmaster.com and AEWTix.com. Fans seeking early access presale opportunities can register as AEW Insiders at allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.

“We are thrilled to return to Prudential Center for AEW Full Gear on Saturday, November 22,” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “AEW is having a fantastic 2025 and based on the history of great support from the fans at Prudential Center for this event in 2022 and 2024, I believe this year’s AEW Full Gear will once again be one of the biggest and most exciting events of the year.”

The Prudential Center has proven to be a successful venue for AEW, having previously hosted Full Gear in both 2022 and 2024 to strong fan reception.

Remaining AEW Pay-Per-View Schedule 2025

With Full Gear’s announcement, here’s the complete lineup of remaining AEW pay-per-view events for 2025:

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door – August 24, 2025 (London, England – venue TBA)

– August 24, 2025 (London, England – venue TBA) AEW All Out – September 20, 2025 (Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada)

– September 20, 2025 (Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada) AEW WrestleDream – October 18, 2025 (Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis, Missouri)

– October 18, 2025 (Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis, Missouri) AEW Full Gear – November 22, 2025 (Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey)

– November 22, 2025 (Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey) AEW Worlds End – December 27, 2025 (NOW Arena, Chicago, Illinois)

The 2025 schedule represents AEW’s continued expansion into international markets, with Forbidden Door marking the promotion’s UK debut for the cross-promotional event with New Japan Pro Wrestling. All Out’s move to Toronto marks the first time the event has been held outside the Chicago area since 2020’s COVID-restricted show.