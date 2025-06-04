AEW Fyter Fest Returns Tonight: 4-Hour Event, Championship Action

All Elite Wrestling presents AEW Fyter Fest tonight on TBS and Max, delivering a massive four-hour wrestling extravaganza combining both Dynamite and Collision programming from 8/7c.

Tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest Card:

AEW International Championship Fatal 4-Way : Kenny Omega (c) vs. Mascara Dorada vs. Brody King vs. Claudio Castagnoli

: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Mascara Dorada vs. Brody King vs. Claudio Castagnoli FTR vs. Atlantis Jr. & Templario

Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Skye Blue & Julia Hart (Mercedes Mone on commentary)

Mark Briscoe vs. Jon Moxley

RUSH, The Beast Mortos & Dralistico vs. Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey & Komander

Thekla vs. TBD (In-ring debut)

We’ll hear from the Hurt Syndicate

The evening’s marquee attraction features a high-stakes Fatal 4-Way match for the AEW International Championship, where Kenny Omega defends his title against three dangerous challengers: Mascara Dorada, Brody King, and Claudio Castagnoli.

Singles competition takes center stage when Mark Briscoe squares off against Jon Moxley in what’s sure to be a hard-hitting encounter between two of AEW’s most intense competitors. The show also features tag team action with FTR taking on the duo of Atlantis Jr. and Templario.

Women’s division action showcases Toni Storm teaming with Mina Shirakawa against the formidable pairing of Skye Blue and Julia Hart, with AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone providing commentary. Additionally, Thekla makes her in-ring debut against an opponent yet to be announced.

Trios action rounds out the card as RUSH, The Beast Mortos, and Dralistico represent their faction against the high-flying combination of Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and Komander. The Hurt Syndicate will also address the AEW audience during the broadcast.