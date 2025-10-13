AEW Had Plans For Its Own Performance Center

A new report from a Fightful Select Q&A has provided an update on AEW’s long-rumored plans for an official, dedicated training facility. According to the report, while plans for a company training center were introduced several years ago, they are currently “on hold.”

The delay is reportedly due to the departure of veteran coach and producer Ace Steel, who was originally slated to be in charge of the facility. The report states that at one point, the plans for the training center were progressing with Ace Steel set to lead the project.

However, following his eventual departure from the company, those plans were shelved and have not been revisited in a significant way. Currently, AEW does not have an official training center for its talent. Instead, the company utilizes a warehouse that is equipped with a ring, which some wrestlers use for in-ring training and practice sessions.

Top stars, including the current AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, have posted videos from this facility in the past. For now, it appears AEW will continue with this less formal approach to talent development, and the report also notes that the company is not currently using its sister promotion, Ring of Honor, as a traditional developmental brand.