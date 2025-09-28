AEW’s Hologram Expected To Miss Remainder Of 2025 Due To Injury

One of AEW’s fastest rising stars is expected to miss the remainder of 2025 due to an injury. During the September 27, edition of AEW Collision, Hologram was attacked by TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher following a cryptic video message from Hologram’s storyline rival, Clon.

On X, Tony Khan shared that Hologram will likely miss the remainder of the year. While Khan didn’t go into specifics, he shared that Hologram has “significant injuries.” Hologram had been set to challenge Fletcher on Dynamite, but that match will have to be changed.

Get well soon, @AEWHologram!



After an unprovoked attack backstage at #AEWCollision tonight by TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher,

Hologram has significant injuries.



We’re all cheering for Hologram + wishing him the best in his recovery. Sadly, Hologram likely is out the rest of 2025. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 28, 2025

Since debuting in July 2024, AEW has built Hologram, who remains undefeated in singles and tag team matches. This is his latest significant injury for Hologram in AEW, as he previously suffered an ankle injury at WrestleDream in October 2023.

This injury also raises questions as to what’s next for Clon, who will now either need to find a new storyline, or wait until Hologram is recovered. Hologram is the latest high-profile name to be on the injury list, joining the likes of Dustin Rhodes, Buddy Matthews, Nick Wayne, and Wardlow.

Whatever comes next, it won’t be until Hologram is fully healed. We here at SEScoops would like to send Hologram all the best on his recovery.