Hologram Provides Big Update On Injury

AEW star Hologram has successfully undergone surgery.

The high-flying star had been teaming with Komander and later with members of the Conglomeration in recent months, while battling a doppelganger named El Clon.

The September 27 episode of Collision opened with another Clon warning. This time, however, it turned into a backstage segment where Kyle Fletcher was seen attacking the masked star.

EL CLON AND KYLE FLETCHER ATTACKED KOMANDER AND HOLOGRAM



Later in the broadcast, Tony Schiavone announced that Hologram had suffered a serious injury from this attack and that he would be away from the ring for some time.

This was done to write the AEW star off TV due to a legitimate knee injury, which was expected to keep him out of action for the foreseeable future.

Hologram himself then confirmed on X that the surgery was successful. He posted a video of his knee along with a message about rising up again after rehab:

The Mexican star was originally scheduled to challenge Fletcher for the TNT Championship at the October 2 episode of Dynamite but he was replaced by Orange Cassidy.

It’s unknown how long the injury will keep him out of action but President Tony Khan had confirmed that he is expected to be on the shelf for the remainder of 2025.