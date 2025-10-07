AEW Roster Rally Behind Jaguars For Jacksonville Homecoming Week

The stars of AEW descended on Jacksonville, Florida to cheer on the Jaguars ahead of a stacked ‘Homecoming Week’ for Tony Khan’s promotion. In a video shared by AEW, Harley Cameron, Orange Cassidy, Bandido, and the Hurt Syndicate were among just some of the All-Elite talent who watched the Jaguars play.

AEW Stars joined the @Jaguars on the sidelines for tonight's game against the Chiefs to help KICK OFF Homecoming Week!



Watch the 2.5 Hour #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday Special LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX!#AEWCollision Homecoming is Saturday on @TNTDrama + HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/JaelTHXp6V — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2025

With the AEW roster on their side, the Jaguars scored a win over four-time Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. The close-knit game saw the Jaguars win 31-28, extending their season’s win/loss record to 4-1 while the Chiefs now slide into a less-than-favorable 2-3.

This win comes ahead of AEW Homecoming: Title Tuesday, set for October 7, 2025. The show will see AEW return to its ‘home’ at the Daily’s Place in Jacksonville and will have a special 2.5 hour runtime. The AEW TBS and TNT Championships will be on the line as part of a stacked show featuring seven matches, including a street fight.

The October 11, edition of AEW Collision will also take place in Jacksonville, once again at the Daily’s Place. With the Jags starting the week strong for Tony Khan, it’ll be up to his AEW roster to keep the momentum going.