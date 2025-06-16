Production Crew Member Sues AEW, Accuses Jon Moxley of Assault

A production crew member is suing AEW and World Champion Jon Moxley, accusing the latter of assault and the company of gross neglience. According to Sports Illustrated, the lawsuit was filed on May 30, 2025, in Wayne County Circuit Court by Christopher Dispensa, a longtime production hand who has worked AEW events. Dispensa is not a direct employee of AEW.

Dispensa claims he sustained serious injuries during the May 10, 2023, episode of Dynamite in Detroit, during a violent cage match between Moxley and Kenny Omega. He alleges that Moxley shoved him unexpectedly while reaching for a screwdriver—an action Dispensa says was not part of the plan.

“By going off-script and violently shoving Plaintiff, who was only a crew member, to the ground, [Moxley] demonstrated a substantial lack of concern for whether a severe injury would result to a production crew member at the event.”

Dispensa says the shove resulted in significant neck and shoulder injuries, requiring cervical fusion and shoulder surgery. His legal team is accusing both Moxley and AEW of gross negligence, arguing that AEW failed to protect its crew from Moxley’s unscriptedactions.

“Past disciplinary offenses by [Moxley] include a documented history of unpredictability as well as a lack of control by Defendant AEW, all of which were known or should have been known to Defendant AEW at the time of this assault.”

This claim is certainly bold as SI notes how “multiple high-level AEW sources with knowledge of Moxley’s working history” were unaware of any disciplinary actions against him. On the contrary, Moxley is respected within AEW by talent and management with one source calling him the “locker room leader.

The complaint also accuses AEW of neglience in training Moxley, another noteworthy claim given that Moxley’s career began in 2004, 15 years prior to his arrival in AEW. Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against “Hangman” Adam Page at AEW All In on July 12.