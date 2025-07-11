Bryan Danielson & Will Ospreay Steal the Show at AEW Karaoke Night

Will Ospreay and Bryan Danielson are no strangers to battling in the ring, but the pair recently came face-to-face for a spot of karaoke. The pair teamed up for a surprise duet of “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys as part of Starrcast’s karaoke night on Thursday, July 10.

A rematch of one of the greatest bouts in AEW history #AEWkaraoke pic.twitter.com/8e0XolcuWS — Will Washington ? (@WillWashington) July 11, 2025

Another memorable highlight came from Blake Christian, who performed “Lovin on Me” by Jack Harlow — a track that carries special significance in wrestling circles due to Christian’s viral 2024 entrance video. Once again, the crowd in attendance were thrilled to join in.

Blake Christian did Vanilla Baby, I’m crying ? pic.twitter.com/YsuzF0YCYf — Lyric ? (@LyricWrestling) July 11, 2025

Karaoke night was just one of several side events during the AEW All In weekend as the All-Elite promotion prepares for its biggest event of the year. Stay tuned to SEScoops for all the latest from AEW All In: Texas.