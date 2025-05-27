AEW Kept Double Or Nothing Match Finish A Closely Guarded Secret

Many considered “Hangman” Adam Page’s victory over Will Ospreay in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament final at AEW Double or Nothing a “shocker.” New details from Fightful Select reveal the lengths AEW went to keep the outcome a closely guarded secret.

The result was reportedly kept “solidly under wraps” by AEW and Tony Khan, even from the performers themselves until “earlier in the weekend” rather than just the day of the show. There was mutual respect between the competitors; reports indicate “Hangman Page actually pushed for Will Ospreay to win, while Will Ospreay pushed for Hangman Page to win.”

Tony Khan himself was said to be “noncommittal throughout the process when talent would ask him who won.” The ultimate decision for Page to go over led to a feeling of “shock” backstage, as most had anticipated an Ospreay victory.

Dources stated there was “nothing out of the ordinary” regarding the physicality and both men were fine afterward. It was also heard that Jon Moxley had leaned towards wanting Page to win. The bout was “received incredibly well backstage,” furthering adding to an “overwhelmingly positive” feeling about the event, aligning with recent reports of high company morale.