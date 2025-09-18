Tony Khan Vows to Bring AEW to This City Every Year

Wrestling fans in London, Ontario, can look forward to seeing AEW live every single year, according to Tony Khan. Taking to X, Khan made his claim that AEW will be coming back to London every year, adding that the fans in the city are “tremendous.”

Khan’s comments come after AEW held its September to Remember event on September 17 at the Canada Life Place in London. The show served as the go-home episode of AEW Dynamite before All Out, scheduled to take place on September 20. Highlights of the show saw ‘Hangman’ Adam Page and Kyle Fletcher sign the contract for their World title match, while a brawl between the Don Callis family and Page ended the show.

AEW is no stranger to Canada, having already hosted several events and pay-per-views in the country. All Out 2025 will emanate from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, marking just the second time the event has taken place outside of the Chicago metropolitan area.

Given Canada’s rich wrestling history, AEW’s continued presence in the country feels like a natural fit. With Khan confirming more shows in London, Ontario, fans can look forward to plenty of All Elite action in the region for years to come.