AEW’s Mercedes Moné Makes History With Arena Mexico Victory

Mercedes Moné captured the CMLL Women’s World Championship at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, but that wasn’t the only major accolade on the night for the CEO. With her match inside Arena Mexico, Mone is the first woman to have competed in Arena Mexico, Madison Square Garden, Wembley Stadium, and the Tokyo Dome.

While others have come close, Moné is the only woman to have completed this impressive quartet. Though some online have argued that Bull Nakano completed this circuit first, the WWE Hall of Famer did not compete inside Wembley Stadium, but rather Wembley Arena.

H/T to @WrestleOps for uncovering this stat. Stay tuned to SEScoops for more interesting wrestling facts and statistics.

Moné’s victory saw her capture her six championship title currently in her possession, though she plans to make it seven very soon. On July 12, Moné will battle ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In: Texas. With AEW’s top two women set to do battle, only one can emerge as the true queen of All Elite Wrestling.