AEW News: Dueling CM Punk chants break out at Forbidden Door

Forbidden Door is now underway, and fans in the arena started some (very audible on the PPV feed) dueling CM Punk chants.

The chants started during the Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada vs Hiroshi Tanahashi and Acclaimed tag team match, with a smatter of ‘CM Punk’ aimed at the Bucks specifically.

The chants would then get more and more audible before you could loudly hear on the PPV feed “F*ck CM Punk,” chants which seemed to stop dead the original chants for the Second City Saint, which were then followed up by “he got fired” from the crowd.

CM Punk chants at ANOTHER AEW PPV

The Bucks would probably have hoped that the Punk chants would’ve stopped by now, with the Brawl Out incident being a fairly distant memory for many.

Fans on X/Twitter reacted to the chants from some of the crowd and the overwhelming sentiment was…why? Why would you pay to go to an AEW PPV at this point in 2024 and still chant for CM Punk?

Punk of course still has a huge fanbase, and the shocking incidents that led to his departure will be discussed for years to come.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Matches Tonight

There are a number of massive matches set to take place from the UBS Arena in the Long Island hamlet of Elmont, New York, and they are as follows:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa Winners Takes All Title For Title Match: AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer Ladder Match for the Vacant TNT Championship: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi

Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi Trios Match: The Elite (Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & The Acclaimed

The Elite (Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & The Acclaimed Trios Match: Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jeff Cobb, Chris Jericho and Big Bill

Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jeff Cobb, Chris Jericho and Big Bill Zack Sabre Jr vs. Orange Cassidy

MJF vs. Hechicero

ZERO-HOUR PRE-SHOW

Kris Statlander & Momo Watanabe vs. Willow Nightingale & Tam Nakano

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Saraya vs. Mariah May

Saraya vs. Mariah May Mistico & The Lucha Bros vs. Yota Tsuji, Titan & Hiromu Takahashi

Fatal 4-Way Match: House of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Gabe Kidd & Roderick Strong

We’ll be covering all of the events from tonight’s PPV event, so make sure that you keep checking back to SEScoops for the latest!