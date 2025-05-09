What to Expect Inside AEW’s Debut Book ‘This Book is All Elite’

The first book from AEW ‘This Book is All Elite‘ will hit shelves this November, giving fans an in-depth look at the promotion. Now, more has been revealed as to what this highly-anticipated tome will hold within its pages.

According to Fightful Select, “countless interviews” have been conducted over the past year by author Keith Elliot Greenberg, a known name in wrestling literature. The book aims to chronicle AEW’s journey from its inception to its landmark debut at Wembley Stadium and beyond. Fightful added that interviews have been conducted “over the last year or so.”

The book will also include exclusive backstage stories, never-before-seen photos, and detailed accounts of AEW’s biggest moments. While huge moments like AEW’s debut in Wembley and Sting’s retirement will be covered, fans are eager to see how the tome wiill cover the reported backstage issues and CM Punk’s exit from AEW in 2023. Punk, once considered the biggest name on AEW’s roster, is nowhere to be seen on the cover.

The book will be available through major retailers including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Stay tuned for the latest on This Book is All Elite.