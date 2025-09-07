Latest On AEW’s Pay-Per-View Future On HBO Max

AEW pay-per-views are coming to the HBO Max platform, giving fans of the All-Elite promotion a new way to enjoy the show. Starting with AEW All Out on September 20, fans will be able to enjoy the show, and all AEW pay-per-view events going forward, through HBO Max.

AEW’s flagship evvents will be broadcast HDRF10 and Dolby Atmos, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports. The idea is that the shows will be enjoyed with a better picture and sound quality than the event had when live, or has experienced in subsequent replays.

Thsoe who purchase pay-per-views can watch the shows on Max as often as they want through the replay function. The Observer adds that shows can be purchased up to six months after they take place.

AEW All Out will air the same day as WWE WrestlePalooza and the All-Elite event has moved to an earlier timeslot. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on AEW’s growing role with HBO as the promotion’s future will reside on Max.