8/2 AEW Rampage Draws Record-Low Viewership Against Paris Olympics

The August 2, edition of AEW Rampage will go down in history for all the wrong reasons as the least-viewed episode in the show’s three-year history. The show drew 209,000 viewers, data from Wrestlenomics shows, down considerably from the previous week’s 306,000. The coveted 18-49 demographic also took a hit as the show drew a 0.07 rating, down from the previous week’s 0.10 rating.

Rampage, like many shows, was decimated by coverage of the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris, France. August 2, saw Team USA win silver in swimming courtesy of Regan Smith while Grant Fisher took the bronze in the Men’s 10,000m race. Team USA won silver in Equestrian Team Jumping and Brady Ellison and Casey Kaufhold took home the bronze for Team USA in the mixed Archery.

AEW Rampage – August 2

While Rampage was on, Olympics coverage averaged 13.1 million viewers and a 2.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The AEW show saw MxM face Private Party, Wheeler Yuta take on The Butcher, and Nyla Rose face Harley Cameron. Bryan Keith and Brian Cage were also in action on the show.

While it’s not a surprise that Rampage was crushed by the Olympics, AEW’s Friday show is part of a worrying trend across all AEW programming. As data from Wrestlenomics demonstrates, AEW Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision have all seen drops in viewership from this time last year. These drops are reflected in the 18-49 demographic ratings as well, while WWE content sees steady growth in this coveted demographic across Raw, SmackDown, and NXT.