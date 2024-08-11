AEW Rampage Has Now Surpassed WCW Thunder For Most Episodes

AEW Rampage has reached a milestone in its programming by eclipsing WCW Thunder for the most number of episodes. The August 9, edition of Rampage marked the show’s 157th episode, exceeding the 156 episodes of Thunder that aired before WCW closed its doors for good in March 2001.

Rampage launched in the summer of 2021 as the AEW’s second Television show, following on from AEW Dynamite which launched in October 2019. At the second episode of Rampage, ironically titled ‘The First Dance’ CM Punk made his debut for AEW in his return to the world of wrestling after a seven-year absence. The show also served as the first, and only time, that Rampage would surpass 1 million viewers.

WCW Thunder debuted in January 1998, mere weeks after the promotion’s highest-rated pay-per-view, Starrcade 1997. The show originally aired on Thursday evenings, but as the Monday Night Wars turned, moved to Wednesdays in January 2000 to avoid competing with WWF SmackDown which had premiered on UPN in August 1999.

AEW Dynamite Vs. WCW Monday Nitro

With Thunder being surpassed, AEW’s next goal would be to surpass the number of episodes of WCW Monday Nitro. After launching in September 1995, Nitro lasted 288 episodes before the final episode, a simulcast with Monday Night RAW on March 26, 2001.

As of the August 7, episode, AEW Dynamite has reached 253 episodes. For Dynamite to surpass Nitro, the show will need to remain on the air for another 36 episodes, equivalent to just over eight months. Dynamite will reach that feat with the April 15, 2025, episode of Tony Khan’s flagship show.