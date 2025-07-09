AEW Reportedly Shortening Runtime For All In: Texas

AEW is making changes to the format of its biggest show, All In. A new report indicates that this Saturday’s event from Arlington, Texas will feature a shorter runtime and a more condensed match card than in previous years.

According to Fightful Select, AEW All In Texas is scheduled to finish well before WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event airs at 8 p.m. ET. With the main card for All In set to start at 3 p.m. ET, the report suggests a total show length of under five hours. This marks a notable shift from other recent AEW pay-per-views, such as Dynasty, which ran for 4 hours and 23 minutes, and Double or Nothing, which lasted 4 hours and 30 minutes.

The report also states that the 2025 edition of All In will feature fewer matches than the 2023 and 2024 events. The updated lineup for this Saturday is as follows: