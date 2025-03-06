AEW Revolution 2025 Media Call Recap

Below is a detailed recap of Tony Khan’s media call held today, March 6, 2025, to promote Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view event scheduled for Sunday, March 9, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Tony Khan opened the call with a brief introduction, expressing excitement for the AEW Revolution event. He highlighted that this is the sixth annual Revolution PPV and emphasized its significance as a major showcase for All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Khan then opened the floor to questions from the media.

Talent Releases and Philosophy

One of the prominent topics was the recent releases of wrestlers like Miro, Malakai Black, Rey Fenix, and Ricky Starks. When asked by Dave Meltzer (F4W/WON) if this marked a shift in philosophy, Khan explained that decisions are made on a “case-by-case basis.”

He noted that these releases “felt like the right thing for the company and everyone involved” at this time, though he avoided specifics about individual cases. This suggests a pragmatic approach rather than a blanket policy change, focusing on what benefits AEW’s current direction.

Creative Process and Collaboration

Khan addressed his approach to creative decisions, reflecting on lessons learned since AEW’s inception. Responding to a question about improvements in the TV product, he said that in 2020, he committed to producing great television weekly. He admitted there were times he was “too collaborative,” allowing ideas he wasn’t fully sold on to proceed.

Now, he’s more willing to say “no” to bad ideas, striking a balance between collaboration and creative control. Khan cited 2024 as AEW’s best year for pay-per-views, pointing to the Continental Classic as a standout achievement, which he believes rivals or surpasses its original iteration.

On production meetings, Khan debunked rumors that he doesn’t hold them. He clarified that he meets with multiple working groups—production staff, producers, coaches, and announcers—several times on show days. He called some online claims “completely untrue” and found the discourse “amusing,” urging people to “consider the source” of such rumors. Khan emphasized his focus on improving communication while dismissing distractions.

AEW Revolution Event Specifics

Khan discussed several aspects of the upcoming Revolution PPV:

Women’s Match Potential : When asked if a women’s match could headline a 2025 PPV, Khan said it’s “possible.” He referenced Mariah May vs. Toni Storm headlining Grand Slam Australia and teased their “Hollywood Ending” match on Sunday as a highlight.

: When asked if a women’s match could headline a 2025 PPV, Khan said it’s “possible.” He referenced Mariah May vs. Toni Storm headlining Grand Slam Australia and teased their “Hollywood Ending” match on Sunday as a highlight. Face of the Revolution Ladder Match : Addressing its absence from the PPV, Khan explained it’s about “timing” and not overusing ladder matches. He prefers placing wrestlers and matches in optimal spots, citing the current TNT Title feud between Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole as a priority. He praised Shane Taylor Promotions for adding heat to that storyline and hyped Lee Moriarty vs. Garcia on Collision, with Cole watching closely.

: Addressing its absence from the PPV, Khan explained it’s about “timing” and not overusing ladder matches. He prefers placing wrestlers and matches in optimal spots, citing the current TNT Title feud between Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole as a priority. He praised Shane Taylor Promotions for adding heat to that storyline and hyped Lee Moriarty vs. Garcia on Collision, with Cole watching closely. Creative Swings: Asked if John Cena’s recent heel turn in WWE pressures AEW to take big risks, Khan said he’s content with AEW’s consistent quality. He doesn’t plan to overhaul their approach based on competitors’ moves, focusing instead on maintaining their creative identity.

Ring of Honor (ROH) Updates

Khan provided insights into ROH’s status:

TV Deal Progress : He reported “great discussions” with domestic and international partners but stressed he’s not rushing, aiming for the “best deal possible.” No timeline was given, though ROH recently began simulcasting on Max and secured an Amazon deal. Khan sees “so much potential” in ROH and loves events like Final Battle.

: He reported “great discussions” with domestic and international partners but stressed he’s not rushing, aiming for the “best deal possible.” No timeline was given, though ROH recently began simulcasting on Max and secured an Amazon deal. Khan sees “so much potential” in ROH and loves events like Final Battle. AEW Synergy: He noted that Max will eventually host AEW PPVs, with plans to enable purchases on the platform, enhancing accessibility alongside ROH content.

Business and Growth

Ticket Sales Defense : Addressing skepticism about 2023’s All In at Wembley Stadium, Khan asserted it set a world record for paid tickets, backed by Live Nation paperwork and a plaque. This came up in the context of a new Amazon PPV distribution deal for the UK.

: Addressing skepticism about 2023’s All In at Wembley Stadium, Khan asserted it set a world record for paid tickets, backed by Live Nation paperwork and a plaque. This came up in the context of a new Amazon PPV distribution deal for the UK. AEW’s Stability: Khan expressed confidence in AEW’s trajectory, citing strong show quality and a willingness to take “big creative swings” without reactionary changes. He’s excited for Revolution as a culmination of recent efforts.

Closing Thoughts

Khan wrapped up by reiterating his enthusiasm for Sunday’s event, calling Revolution a pivotal moment for AEW in 2025. He thanked the media and fans, emphasizing the collaborative spirit and strategic planning that he believes will drive the company forward.