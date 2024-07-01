Unannounced AEW signings appearing at Forbidden Door?

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 is taking place tonight and fans are wondering if some unannounced signings finally could appear on screen.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, there are a several “unannounced signings” for the company who may or may not be appearing on the Forbidden Door PPV tonight.

“We’re told there are some unannounced signings that have not appeared on AEW or ROH TV yet. There’s no word on if they’ll be popping up tonight” the site reported earlier today as part of their Forbidden Door scoops thread.

- Advertisement -

What we DO know is that one of the names not appearing will apparently be Kamille, as Fightful noted that “We’re told the ‘unannounced signings’ don’t include Kamille, who has been with the company for months. There have been discussions and materials prepared to bring her in, though we’re not sure to what extent.”

Read More – AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 Ticket Sales: Update on crowd size

AEW Rumors: Unannounced signings at Forbidden Door

There are a number of massive matches set to take place from the UBS Arena in the Long Island hamlet of Elmont, New York, and they are as follows:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa Winners Takes All Title For Title Match: AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer Ladder Match for the Vacant TNT Championship: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi

Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi Trios Match: The Elite (Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & The Acclaimed

The Elite (Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & The Acclaimed Trios Match: Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jeff Cobb, Chris Jericho and Big Bill

Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jeff Cobb, Chris Jericho and Big Bill Zack Sabre Jr vs. Orange Cassidy

MJF vs. Hechicero

ZERO-HOUR PRE-SHOW

Kris Statlander & Momo Watanabe vs. Willow Nightingale & Tam Nakano

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Saraya vs. Mariah May

Saraya vs. Mariah May Mistico & The Lucha Bros vs. Yota Tsuji, Titan & Hiromu Takahashi

Fatal 4-Way Match: House of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Gabe Kidd & Roderick Strong

We’ll be covering all of the events from tonight’s PPV event, so make sure that you keep checking back to SEScoops for the latest!