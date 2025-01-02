All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is gearing up for an ambitious schedule that spans multiple continents through 2025, featuring both weekly television programming and major special events. The company’s weekly shows – Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision – will continue their touring schedule across the United States, visiting major markets from Chicago to New York City.

What makes this upcoming schedule particularly noteworthy is AEW’s expanding global footprint, with marquee events planned in Australia (Grand Slam: Australia), the United Kingdom (Forbidden Door), and Texas (All In), including their first-ever stadium show at Globe Life Field.

The calendar also features traditional pay-per-view events like Full Gear and Worlds End, along with Ring of Honor’s prestigious Final Battle event at the historic Hammerstein Ballroom.

January 2025

Jan 4: Charlotte, NC – Bojangles Coliseum (Collision)

Jan 8: Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank Arena (Dynamite)

Jan 11: Athens, GA – Akins Ford Arena (Collision)

Jan 16: Louisville, KY – Broadbent Arena (Collision)

Jan 29: Huntsville, AL – Probst Arena (Dynamite/Collision)

February 2025

Feb 8: Houston, TX – Fort Bend County Epicenter (Collision)

Feb 11: Cedar Park, TX – HEB Center (Special Tuesday Dynamite)

Feb 15: Brisbane, AU – Suncorp Stadium (Grand Slam: Australia)

July 2025

Jul 12: Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field (All In Texas)

August 2025