AEW Star Considered Retirement Due To Injury

AEW star Skye Blue is set for her official in-ring return on tonight’s “Dynamite: Beach Break,” nearly a year after suffering a serious leg injury. She recently opened up about the difficult recovery and the moments she feared her career might be over.

Blue sustained a fractured fibula during an AEW Collision match in July 2024 while trying to catch a diving Hikaru Shida, an injury requiring surgery with a steel plate and screws. Speaking to Q101 host Case Lowe, Blue admitted retirement crossed her mind.

“That definitely crossed through my head a bunch of times, especially at night when I couldn’t sleep and it’d be like four in the morning.”

She credited fellow wrestler Kyle Fletcher as a crucial support during her rehabilitation.

“There were times that I would have to lay with my legs straight because if I moved it, it was just in pain,” Skye Blue shared. “But this one [Kyle Fletcher] was the best because he would say ‘No, tell the voices to shut up because you’re going to wrestle…’ Yeah, he was by far the biggest support I could have ever asked for.”

Blue makes her comeback in a four-way eliminator match against AZM, Mina Shirakawa, and AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm.