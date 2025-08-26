AEW Star Expected To Return “Sooner Than Later” After Injury

A positive injury update is out for one of AEW’s top stars. Former AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy has been medically cleared to return to the ring, and his return could be happening “sooner than later.”

BodySlam.net first reported on Tuesday morning that Cassidy has been cleared to return, a report which Fightful Select has since noted aligns with what their sources have said. The AEW star has been out of action for the past five months after suffering what was suspected to be a torn labrum in March.

The injury required Cassidy to undergo shoulder surgery, which has kept him on the sidelines throughout the spring and summer. His absence reportedly affected a number of creative plans for the company during that time.

A report from Fightful Select adds that Cassidy will be back “sooner than later” and is not expected to be out for the remainder of the year unless he suffers a setback. It was also noted that he has been frequently backstage at recent AEW events during his recovery.