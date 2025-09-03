AEW Star Makes Surprise Return On Dynamite After More Than A Year Away

The inaugural AEW Women’s World Champion, Riho, has made her surprise return to All Elite Wrestling. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Riho appeared for the first time in over a year, confronting the reigning AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone, and making her intentions for the title clear.

The return took place after the opening match of the broadcast, which saw Mercedes Mone successfully defend her AEW TBS Championship against Alex Windsor. After securing the victory, Mone was not satisfied and continued her assault on Windsor, locking her back in the Bank Statement submission hold. This post-match attack is what prompted the surprise arrival of the former champion.

As Mone was applying the submission, Riho’s music hit, and she stormed the ring to a loud ovation from the Philadelphia crowd. She immediately went after the champion, taking her out with a diving footstomp. After chasing Mone from the ring, Riho attended to the fallen Alex Windsor before picking up the TBS Championship and holding it high in the air, a clear challenge to the “CEO.” The segment ended with the two stars staring each other down, teasing a potential championship match at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

This was Riho’s first appearance on AEW television in over a year. Her last match for the company took place on the July 6, 2024, episode of AEW Collision, where she defeated Lady Frost. As the first-ever AEW Women’s World Champion, Riho holds a special place in the history of the company.