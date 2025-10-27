AEW Star Reveals He Has About A Year Left On His Contract

AEW wrestler Ortiz has expressed his desire to remain with the company for the foreseeable future, despite having limited time left on his current contract. He also revealed that he has taken on backstage responsibilities within the promotion.

Speaking in an interview with Wombreezy, Ortiz confirmed his current contract situation and his preference to stay with AEW. “As of right now, I have about a year left with the company, give or take…I would love to stay there,” he said. “I love working at AEW.”

Ortiz elaborated on his current activities within the company, highlighting his transition into a backstage role while still valuing his in-ring career.

“I’ve actually been coaching, doing producing basically, which is learning a different skill in wrestling and will give you longevity in wrestling,” Ortiz explained. “And it’s also selfishly making me be a better wrestler because now I’m helping people call matches and I’m analyzing it from a different lens and I’m really enjoying that.”

He seems content with this dual role, seeing it as beneficial for his long-term career in wrestling.

“It’s something I wanted to do anyways, and now I’m getting the opportunity to do it there,” he added. “So even if I stay on purely just to do coaching and producing, and I can still wrestle, for me, I’m happy, that’s the best of both worlds, I’m still getting to perform. If they keep me, I would stay, for sure.”

Ortiz’s last appearance on AEW television was in January 2024, when he teamed with Eddie Kingston against Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli on an episode of Collision. After some time away, he returned to wrestling on the independent circuit in March 2025, competing for promotions such as Beyond Wrestling and C4.