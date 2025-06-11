AEW Star Reveals His Character Turn Was Planned For Almost A Year

Ricochet has revealed that his recent turn to a heel character in AEW was the plan all along. He stated that the evolution of his persona has been a strategic process since he first arrived in the company.

Ricochet debuted for AEW at All In in August 2024 and spent his initial months as a high-flying babyface. In a recent interview with WFFA, he explained that this was a deliberate part of a larger plan.

“From the very first day, I have been very strategic about the development of the character,” Ricochet said. “I’ve been very strategic about how we’ve proceeded and about where Ricochet wants to go… from the very beginning, this had always been kind of the plan for me.”

He acknowledged that while the journey to get to this point can vary, the goal was always to transition into a more authentic version of himself.

“Obviously, how you get there and how long it takes to get there, that all varies,” he stated. “But yeah, it has always been the plan for me to come in here and be myself.”