AEW Star Sidelined With Injury

A new report from PWInsider.com has indicated that the current ROH World Television Champion, Nick Wayne, is reportedly dealing with a foot injury. The report did not specify the severity of the injury or how much, if any, in-ring time the young star might miss as a result.

The timing of the potential injury is particularly noteworthy, as Wayne recently started on big storyline at the All In: Texas pay-per-view on July 12. On that night, he shockingly turned on his long-time mentor, Christian Cage, and has since aligned himself with a new faction.

The turn was a major step in his character development and positioned him for a main event run. Wayne has already had a decorated career in his short time with the company, having previously held the AEW World Trios Championship, which made him the youngest champion in AEW history.

He is also the current and youngest-ever ROH World Television Champion, a championship he won on an episode of AEW Collision in April by defeating Komander. A third-generation wrestler, Wayne was famously offered an AEW contract by Darby Allin while he was still a teenager and has been a featured performer since his official debut in July 2023.